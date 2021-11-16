Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.72

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.72 and last traded at $35.69, with a volume of 1195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $512.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

In related news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $364,788.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $331,470.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,578 shares of company stock worth $729,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 6.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 130.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 663.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.