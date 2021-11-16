Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Trading Up 2.9%

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY)’s stock price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 6,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 14,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20.

About Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY)

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. The company operates in Germany, Rest of Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platform.

