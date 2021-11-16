ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 240,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 5.9% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.14. The stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,481. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

