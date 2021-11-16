ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $9,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 156.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.42. 734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,058. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $79.24 and a 52-week high of $114.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

