ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Has $7.31 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 2.9% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $82.56 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

