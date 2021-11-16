ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Purchases 2,050 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 3.7% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 57,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000.

USMV traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,975,970 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.14. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.