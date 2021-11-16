ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,878 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 13.5% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $33,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,510 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,020. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

