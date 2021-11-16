Ether Zero Price Up 30.8% Over Last Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $342,646.68 and approximately $37.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,254.57 or 0.07025709 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00084567 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 65.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

