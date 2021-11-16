Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches Market Cap of $6.55 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.55 billion and approximately $1.13 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $50.00 or 0.00084354 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,149.17 or 0.06999326 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 70.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 131,037,425 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

