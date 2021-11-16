Etherparty Market Cap Hits $745,010.69 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Etherparty has a total market cap of $745,010.69 and $86,911.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00049179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.00224009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010462 BTC.

Etherparty Coin Profile

Etherparty is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.