Ethverse (ETHV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9,194.00

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Ethverse has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $9,194.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.57 or 0.00419294 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000155 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001044 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $650.56 or 0.01080011 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

