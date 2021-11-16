Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Sells $1,389,333.66 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.99, for a total transaction of $1,389,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Goyal Kruti Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 4,524 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.66, for a total transaction of $282,444.80.

On Monday, October 18th, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $335,700.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $335,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $14.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $286.75. 2,649,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,988. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 84.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.60 and a 12 month high of $290.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Etsy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Etsy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 43.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Etsy by 54.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.29.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

