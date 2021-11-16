European Sustainable Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:EUSG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Stock analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:EUSG) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ:EUSG opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EUSG. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. increased its holdings in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,211 shares during the last quarter.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

