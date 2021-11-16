EvenCoin (EVN) Market Cap Achieves $60,489.97

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 44.6% against the dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $60,489.97 and approximately $250,176.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $254.87 or 0.00421865 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000155 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001031 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $652.44 or 0.01079912 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

