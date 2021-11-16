Everbridge (EVBG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG):

11/10/2021 – Everbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Everbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Everbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $170.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/20/2021 – Everbridge is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $131.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 0.71. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.23 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.11.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $343,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total transaction of $426,412.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,813 shares of company stock worth $10,584,659 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 660,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,932 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

