Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder Purchases 7,085 Shares

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder bought 7,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.63 per share, for a total transaction of $457,903.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evergy alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, C John Wilder acquired 7,070 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.32 per share, with a total value of $461,812.40.

On Wednesday, November 10th, C John Wilder acquired 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.60 per share, with a total value of $457,691.00.

On Monday, November 8th, C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $449,100.54.

On Friday, November 5th, C John Wilder purchased 7,180 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $463,540.80.

On Wednesday, October 6th, C John Wilder acquired 19,930 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,792.80.

On Monday, October 4th, C John Wilder purchased 20,225 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,040.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, C John Wilder acquired 19,763 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.78 per share, with a total value of $1,240,721.14.

On Tuesday, September 28th, C John Wilder bought 19,778 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $1,241,267.28.

On Thursday, September 23rd, C John Wilder purchased 19,840 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $1,263,808.00.

Evergy stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.38. 952,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,911. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.