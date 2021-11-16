Everipedia (IQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $92.56 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $183.46 million and approximately $92.56 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everipedia has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,448,912 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

