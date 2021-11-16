EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Acquires $200,867.05 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin purchased 12,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $200,867.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EverQuote stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.79. 353,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,008. The stock has a market cap of $467.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $54.96.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

EVER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after buying an additional 332,492 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after buying an additional 311,561 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 274,176 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,990,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 257,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.