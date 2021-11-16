EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.39 Million

Brokerages expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to announce sales of $96.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.95 million to $97.25 million. EverQuote posted sales of $97.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year sales of $412.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $412.40 million to $413.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $429.43 million, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $434.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVER shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $461.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.11. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68.

In other EverQuote news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $195,282.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 20,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $406,566.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 151,649 shares of company stock worth $2,371,193 and have sold 32,123 shares worth $628,956. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in EverQuote by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after buying an additional 93,685 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

