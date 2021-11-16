EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $35.50. EVI Industries shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 26,939 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.89.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in EVI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in EVI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

