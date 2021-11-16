Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at TD Securities

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EIFZF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

OTCMKTS EIFZF traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.84. 926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

