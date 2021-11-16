Exeedme (XED) Achieves Market Cap of $38.76 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $38.76 million and $2.25 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00068222 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00071219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00093491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,492.15 or 1.00036165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.14 or 0.06983829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

