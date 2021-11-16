EXMR FDN Price Hits $0.0215 on Top Exchanges (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 221.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $135,839.37 and approximately $33,888.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded up 481.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.87 or 0.00364574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00048163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.82 or 0.00223922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.