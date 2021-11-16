Expanse Market Capitalization Reaches $944,572.66 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0502 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $944,572.66 and $5,107.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 79.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Expanse Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.