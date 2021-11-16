Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Sells $66,687.36 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $66,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.49. 2,369,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $191.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Expedia Group by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $749,572,000 after acquiring an additional 980,928 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $134,184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,672,800,000 after acquiring an additional 773,793 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $97,568,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

