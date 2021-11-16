Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.45

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.45 and last traded at $47.13, with a volume of 53125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Experian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

