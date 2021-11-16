Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director Charles Carinalli Sells 5,000 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $59,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles Carinalli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $58,850.00.

NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,527,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,872. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 27,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 414.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

