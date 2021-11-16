Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director Charles Carinalli Sells 5,000 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $58,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Carinalli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $59,900.00.

Shares of EXTR traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.89. 2,527,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.94. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,607,000 after buying an additional 231,045 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

