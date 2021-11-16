F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stake Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,267 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 56,548 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.23% of F5 Networks worth $26,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 574.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,710 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 19,344 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,289,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 73.2% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $416,602.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,641 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $230.97 on Tuesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $155.33 and a one year high of $231.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.02 and a 200-day moving average of $197.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.22.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

