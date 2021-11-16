FairGame Reaches Market Cap of $19.35 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. FairGame has a total market cap of $19.35 million and $7.21 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FairGame

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

