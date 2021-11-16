Fanhua (FANH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.54%. On average, analysts expect Fanhua to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fanhua stock opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.65. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 155.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

About Fanhua

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

