Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s current price.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.79. 50,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,478. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIE. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,746,000.

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

