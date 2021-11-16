Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 3.15.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,446,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Farfetch by 39.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264,782 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Farfetch by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616,770 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Farfetch by 104.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Farfetch in the third quarter worth approximately $119,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

