Fear NFTs Market Capitalization Hits $8.31 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00067024 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00070241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00092613 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,530.06 or 1.00025731 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,199.19 or 0.06939156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.