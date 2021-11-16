Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.38

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as low as $0.96. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 3,158,763 shares changing hands.

Separately, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.51 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 97.10 and a beta of 2.48.

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company. It engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. The firm operates through the following segments: Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increase the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

