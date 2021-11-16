Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,550,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,219 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.54% of Federal Signal worth $62,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,291,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,615 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.38. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

