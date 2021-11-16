Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.680-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSS. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.60.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

FSS opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.