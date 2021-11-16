Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.01

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.01 and last traded at $35.71, with a volume of 510377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,400.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,455.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,841,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,811 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at about $108,386,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Federated Hermes by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,016,000 after acquiring an additional 31,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Federated Hermes by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,482,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,171,000 after acquiring an additional 85,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Federated Hermes by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,026,000 after acquiring an additional 32,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.