Fei Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $46.61 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. In the last week, Fei Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on major exchanges. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fei Protocol alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00068053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00071117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00092840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,630.34 or 1.00072440 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4,230.45 or 0.06982502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.