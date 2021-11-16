Fetch.ai (FET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $90.28 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $555.70 million and approximately $90.28 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001256 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00048593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.69 or 0.00223842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010379 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

