FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FG New America Acquisition.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.66 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPFI. Piper Sandler began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE OPFI opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. FG New America Acquisition has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $11.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPFI. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

