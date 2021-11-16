Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Bought by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,220,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 724,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,721,000 after buying an additional 119,381 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 999.0% during the second quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after buying an additional 83,426 shares in the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1,876.1% during the second quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 54,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 51,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $89.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.85. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $92.72.

