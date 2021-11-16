Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) Announces Earnings Results

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 19.06 and a quick ratio of 19.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93. Field Trip Health has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.71.

FTRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Field Trip Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

