FIGS, Inc.’s (NYSE:FIGS) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on November 23rd

FIGS’s (NYSE:FIGS) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, November 23rd. FIGS had issued 26,386,363 shares in its public offering on May 27th. The total size of the offering was $580,499,986 based on an initial share price of $22.00. After the end of FIGS’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26. FIGS has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that FIGS will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 77.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

