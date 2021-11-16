Financial Analysis: Ecoark (ZEST) vs. Its Rivals

Ecoark (NASDAQ: ZEST) is one of 269 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ecoark to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Ecoark has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecoark’s rivals have a beta of 0.63, suggesting that their average share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ecoark and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A Ecoark Competitors 2131 10659 15398 539 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 12.17%. Given Ecoark’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ecoark has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Ecoark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Ecoark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ecoark and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ecoark $15.56 million -$20.89 million -6.37 Ecoark Competitors $5.42 billion -$629.31 million -3.80

Ecoark’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Ecoark. Ecoark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ecoark and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecoark -52.21% -54.24% -28.34% Ecoark Competitors -31.76% -49.75% 5.28%

Summary

Ecoark rivals beat Ecoark on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Ecoark Company Profile

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

