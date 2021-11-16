Financial Comparison: Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) vs. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Twitter and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twitter -3.77% -3.21% -1.68% Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Twitter and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twitter 2 16 16 0 2.41 Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares 0 0 5 0 3.00

Twitter presently has a consensus price target of $72.36, suggesting a potential upside of 36.66%. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a consensus price target of $29.40, suggesting a potential upside of 72.13%. Given Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares is more favorable than Twitter.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.6% of Twitter shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Twitter shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Twitter and Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twitter $3.72 billion 11.39 -$1.14 billion ($0.24) -220.62 Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares $211.92 million 6.17 $2.14 million N/A N/A

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twitter.

Summary

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares beats Twitter on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet. The company can also be used as a marketing tool for businesses. Its products and services include Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Twitter was founded by Jack Dorsey, Christopher Isaac Stone, Noah E. Glass, Jeremy LaTrasse and Evan Williams on March 21, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

