Financial Contrast: Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) versus Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

22.9% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Bluegreen Vacations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $25.70 million 2.58 $5.36 million $1.57 12.54 Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 1.31 -$80.53 million $2.60 11.92

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 22.06% 10.50% 0.99% Bluegreen Vacations 7.72% 19.53% 4.34%

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company was founded on April 1, 1924 and is headquartered in Shreveport, LA.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

