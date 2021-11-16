FinNexus Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One FinNexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $6,613.74 and approximately $40.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00048742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.86 or 0.00223225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010458 BTC.

About FinNexus

FNX is a coin. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars.

