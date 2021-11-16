FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 205.7% from the October 14th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

FTEV traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,626. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

