First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.84

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.84 and last traded at $75.32, with a volume of 386665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.87.

FAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average of $67.47.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

In other news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in First American Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

